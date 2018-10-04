Fabric Filters Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2017 – 2025

The global fabric filters market has been meticulously and comprehensively evaluated in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The analysts authoring the report have identified some of the leading names of the industry, including Siemens AG, Affinia Group, Cummins, Hamon Corporation, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation. The authors have done a brilliant job of deeply assessing the nature of the vendor landscape and how it could take shape in the near future. Furthermore, the report profiles key players of the market based on their recent developments, revenue, products and services, and other factors deemed significant for their growth during the course of the forecast period 2017-2025.

TMR has envisioned the global fabric filters market to post a 6.18% CAGR to be valued at a US$16.34 bn by the completion of the final forecast year. In 2016, the market had held a valuation of US$9.6 bn. By type, pulse jet has been foreseen to make its presence known in the market considering its dominant share of 55.0% attained in the same year. Asia Pacific could showcase its prominence in the coming years while expanding at a 6.89% CAGR.

The demand for fabric filters has been anticipated to gain from regulations that make it mandatory to maintain pure air indoors. This could be evident with the emphasis laid upon the need to maintain the health and safety of workplaces by aiming for top-quality indoor air. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been especially keen on stressing on the maintenance of indoor air quality.

Furthermore, fabric filters find application in particle collection because of their 90.0% rate of efficiency. From submicron diameter to hundreds of microns, particles of various sizes could be collected with the use of fabric filters bearing in mind their impressive efficiency. Fabric filters have been expected to put behind other gas filters considering their ability to periodically renew filtering surface using the cleaning process. Control technology could be one of the most demanding applications that fabric filters are used for particulate matter.

The manufacture of fabric filters could take its toll on capital investment or revenue of players operating in the market because the cost has been predicted to be quite expensive. This could hamper the demand in the foreseeable future, although the market has been cashing in on some positive growth factors in the recent years. Nevertheless, the application of fabric filters in the pharmaceuticals industry to mitigate issues such as the risk of chemical and health hazards to workers due to the formation of dust as a by-product during the manufacture of drugs and other products.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Fabric Filters Market (Type – Pulse Jet and Reverse Air/Gas; End-use Industry – Power Generation, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, and Steel Mills) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

