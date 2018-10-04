Bone Grafts And Substitutes Industry Growth Prospects, Key Suppliers, Virtualization By 2024

4 Oct 2018: The global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market was valued at over USD 2.3 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach over USD 3.6 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.2%. Global bone graft and substitute market is expected to grow rapidly due to the increase in geriatric population, changes in technologies and launch of innovative products. Furthermore, increase in number of accidents leading to fractures, weakness of bones and reimbursement policy. The other factors driving the market growth are the increase in medical awareness, taking as minimum risk as they can. Hence, leading to more patient satisfaction and decrease in mortality rate. Bone graft and substitute is bioresorbable, osteoinductive (induction of host’s stem cells for proliferation), osteogenesis (origination of new bone from live cells in host body), osteoconductive (inward movement of mesenchymal cells that are involved in formation of bones) and cost effective.

On the basis of type of technology, Bone graft and substitute market is classified into Autograft, Allograft and Bone graft substitutes. Autograft- Bone is harvested from within the host’s body. So, there is less risk of rejection as it is from the patient’s body. But, there are some complications with it as additional post-operative procedures are required in for taking out the cells or bones from the other part of the body. To overcome these issues, the allograft method is used . Allograft consists of demineralized bone matrix, freeze dried bones and fresh frozen bones. In allograft, the source is corpse and as it is easily available in different sizes and shapes and also the risk to the patient is negligible. However, there are high chances of infection, and to mitigate these risks, the sterilized method using freeze dried bones and fresh frozen bone is preferred.

The distribution for allograft is done through regional tissue banks. Bone graft substitute includes Bone morphogeneticproteins (rh-BMP2, rhBMP7) and along with some growth factors (transforming growth factor- betaTGF, fibroblast growth factor FGF and Platelet Derived growth factor PDGF) helps in bone reconstruction, bone repair and regeneration; Synthetic Bone graft are created chemically using Hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium phosphate, Calcium sulphate, Calcium phosphate and some degradable and non-degradable polymers are also used. It is an alternative to allograft and autograft. BMP has some benefits over allograft by decreasing the risk of morbidity and disease transmission.

Bone graft substitute is segmented on the basis of application- Spinal fusion, Long bone, Foot and ankle, Craniomaxilofacial, Joint reconstruction and Dental. Mostly, in long bones and spinal fusion, Synthetic bone graft is used while in Foot and ankle, Craniomaxilofacial, Joint reconstruction and Dental, allograft is used. The end use of Bone graft and substitutes are the doctors. For improved growth, cell therapy technique is used with bone graft. In cell therapy, soft tissue is injected for the treatment. It includes bone marrow and platelet rich plasma with bone graft. Due to this complementary use of products with bone graft, there is an increase in market share. Platelets help in releasing the growth factors and thus improving the osteoinductive mechanism of bone graft.

Geographically, it is segmented in North America- U.S and Canada, Europe- U.K and Germany, Asia Pacific- China and Japan, Latin America- Brazil and Mexico, Middle East- South Africa. North America is one of the fastest growing country. Some of the reasons behind this are the growing geriatric population, increase in number of surgeries, more support by the government regarding reimbursement. According to Orthopedic Biomaterial market in U.S, around $2.5 billion sales is generated by Bone grafting. It is expected that the growth will increase to $2.8 billion by 2022. Each year, more than 2.2 million bone grafting are performed. The major key players in the market are Wright Medical Group, Baxter International, Medtronic plc, Zimmer Inc., Allosource, Stryker Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Orthofix Holding Inc., and NuvasineInc.

