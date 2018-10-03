United States Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts Analysis 2018 to 2025

3rd October 2018 – United States Passive Fire Retardant Coating Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming period. Passive fire retardant coating is an integral component of the structural fire protection and fire safety with respect to a building. The aim of passive systems is to check the fire by delaying the collapsing of the building structure and spreading of fire, both exterior and interior of the structure. Passive fire retardant coating is also used in steel plants, power generation plants, fertilizers, refineries and cement.

The factors responsible for the growth of United States passive fire retardant coating industry include increasing high security against fire, easy maintenance, and high reliability. However, pricing and the other high costs are likely to negatively impact the growth of industry.

The United States passive fire retardant coating market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on type, technology, application, and geography. Based on type, the United States passive fire retardant coating industry is classified as intumescent and cementitious.

Based on technology, the United States passive fire retardant coating market is classified as water-based coating, solvent-based coating. Based on application, the market is classified as oil & gas, transportation, building & construction and so on. The passive fire retardant coating industry for “building & construction” application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next couple of years owing to the high concerns about safety & security, which also drives the need for upgrading infrastructure.

Based on geography, the United States passive fire retardant coating market spans Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, The West, New England, The South, and The Midwest. Key players operating in the United States passive fire retardant coating industry are PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Hempel A/S, Promat International, Teknos Group, Carboline, Nullifire, 3M, Contego International Inc., Sika AG, BASF SE, Isolatek International, and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

