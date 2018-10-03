Medical Superabsorbent Polymers Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2014-2020

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled “Medical Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2010 – 2020.” According tthe report, the global medical superabsorbent polymers market was valued at US$ 96 Mn in 2013 and is anticipated treach US$ 192.2 Mn by 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2014 and 2020.

Increasing number of accidents, chronic wounds and surgeries has led tgrowing awareness regarding health and hygiene among the people. People are availing expensive surgeries and medical treatments, due trising disposable income. These factors are likely tdrive demand for medical products such as wound dressings, surgical pads, and bandages. This, in turn, would boost the medical superabsorbent polymers market. High absorbency and water retention properties of superabsorbent polymers play an important role in various applications in the medical industry. Medical superabsorbent polymers in wound care dressings absorb exudates, prevent infection and boost the healing process.

Superabsorbent polymers are one of the key raw materials in the manufacture of woven as well as nonwoven wound care products. Woven and nonwoven fabrics are used in the manufacture of products such as medical gauzes, sponges, healing patches, wound dressings, and surgical tapes. These products are further used in traditional and advanced wound care technologies. However, nonwoven products are employed in advanced treatments or advanced surgeries, as these offer benefits such as high absorption of exudates and faster healing of wounds. Nonwoven products accounted for more than 70% share of the global medical superabsorbent polymers market in 2013. The segment is estimated tgain market share during the forecast period.

Wound care has been contributing significantly tthe growth of the medical superabsorbent polymers market. The wound care market is segmented inttraditional and advanced wound care dressings or products. Traditional wound dressings are used for minor wounds, while advanced wound care products are used for major surgeries, wounds, and pressure ulcers. Advanced wound care products are preferred over traditional wound care products, as these products boost the healing process, are odor free, and easy thandle. Advanced wound care segment accounted for over 35% share of the global market in 2013. The segment is estimated texpand in the near future. The others segment (including surgical pads) is alsprojected tboost demand for medical superabsorbent polymers in the near future.

Technologies used in the manufacture of nonwoven products for wound dressings include airlaid and others (comprising spunbond and meltblown technologies). Airlaid technology accounted for more than 20% of the global medical superabsorbent polymers market share in 2013. Demand for airlaid technology in the manufacture of nonwoven products is increasing, as it offers benefits such as availability of biodegradable raw materials, sustainability, and lower price. Wet-laid technology, carded technology and laminated technology contribute tthe growth of the rest of the market.

