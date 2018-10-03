Global Optical Brighteners Market is Estimated to Reach $2,522 Million by 2025 from $1,834 million in 2017

Global Optical Brighteners Market Report forecast expected to reach $2,522 million by 2025 from $1,834 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 19,548 tons in 2017 and expected to reach 26,114 tons by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 – 2025. By Geography, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% and 4.3%, respectively, during the forecast period. Optical brighteners are compounds that absorb light in the violet or ultraviolet zone of the electromagnetic spectrum and reemit it in the blue region, by a process known as fluorescence. Growth in disposable income of consumers and the rising standard of living that will increase the demand for consumer goods, will augment the growth prospects of the optical brighteners market.

The global optical brighteners market is mainly driven by rising demand for bio-based surfactants

Primary factors to drive the growth of the global optical brighteners market include rising product demand owing to its superior characteristics including heat resistance, chemical stability, low volatility & light fastness, and rising demand for bio-based surfactants. However, stringent government regulations imposed on the use of chemical agents in consumer products may hamper the market growth. Moreover, advancement in technology along with continuous innovation taking place in the industry, and heavy investment by government in promotional campaigns to develop the paper & textile industry expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast time frame.

Market Segmentation

Chemicals, application, and geography are the major segments considered in the global optical brighteners market. On the basis of chemicals segment, the segmentation includes stilbene, coumarin, diphenyl pyrazoline, dicarboxylic acid, cinnamic acid, and other chemicals. The application segment is bifurcated into textile, detergents, paper, cosmetics, plastics, ceramics, and other applications. The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., and Rest of North America. Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Stilbene contributed for the majority of the market share in chemicals segment in 2017, and is expected to continue its trend during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The high growth of the segment is attributed to the easy and prevalent availability of several isomers and derivatives of stilbene that are used as optical brighteners.

Textile occupied the largest market share in 2017, in the application segment owing to flourishing growth in the textile industry in emerging economies. In terms of growth, detergents are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR 2017 – 2025, due to the major application of detergents whiteners in the optical brighteners.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue accounting for 37.2% of the global optical brighteners market share owing to significant growth of end-use industries such as textiles, consumer products, and packaging, especially in countries such as in India and China. Also, Asia-Pacific is likely to attain the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the market include Keystone Aniline Corporation, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation RPM International Corp., Clariant AG, 3 V Incorporation, Brilliant Colors Inc., Archroma, Aron Universal, and The Fong Min International Company Limited, among others.

