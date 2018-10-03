Consumer Network Attached Storage Industry Revenue, Chain Supply, Key Market Driver Analysis Forecast 2025

3 Oct 2018: The global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market size was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2025. Global Consumer Network attached storage (NAS) market is expected to witness a significant increase in the market over the forecast period. Rapid growth in digital content is expected to drive the network attached storage market over the forecast period. NAS is a file storage device which enables sharing files either by software, hardware or through configuration between enterprise users. It is operated by connecting data storage to a computer network providing data access to a group of clients.

In a consumer NAS market the software is used to store and share files such as music, photos and multimedia among multiple devices. Requirement of personal data backup by the consumers is anticipated to drive market growth. Backup is essential because of its importance in preventing data loss and avoid growing number of computer viruses which corrupt and damage the data. Increase in mobile devices market combined with high internet usage is expected to drive the market growth since file sharing is commonly used in several devices such as tablets, smart phones, laptops and computers globally. Various files can be accessed through Mobile devices when connected to the NAS appliances. It also provides high performance storage anywhere from 500GB to 4TB and faster access to stored data. These appliances can also be connected to printers at workplace or household. Increasing demand for multiple connections and multimedia streaming at households is expected to drive the market growth. NAS compared to portable hard disks provide better efficiency and can connect multiple computers to a router via Ethernet or wifi.

For example if a consumer wants to connect multiple devices like gaming system, a huge music & entertainment system or a network security camera, to stream out to variety of devices, NAS helps in sharing files among all these devices without the need to connect to a computer since they are all connected through a network. They can also manage torrent downloads even when the computer is off.NAS involves low maintenance costs, are relatively easy to install and can also be operated remotely increasing the convenient usage of the consumers. Once the NAS device is connected to the network consumers can access the content through a web browser or dedicated software.

The devices can automatically record footage from networked home security devices thereby increasing the safety and accessibility through the smartphones. Compared to that of Direct attached storage (DAS) and external hard drives these systems are expected to provide high efficiency and performance storage.Network attached storage uses Linux operating system reducing the licensing cost of other operating systems. The devices also support Network file system and common internet file system and are compatible completely with MAC, windows and UNIX clients making it globally functioning device. Reduced price of consumer Network attached software is expected to increase the overall demand.Lack of technical knowledge among end users is restraining the market growth.

The consumers cannot proceed directly to back up data instead are expected to proceed only through an installed operating system. Less awareness of the systems and specifications owing to reduced number of consumers pose a threat to the market.Based on the applications the NAS market is segmented into cloud and data processing components. Cloud processing is widely accepted for its high performance computing power. According to different solutions the industry is segmented into and Hadoop and analytics solutions, Hadoop market is expected to expand at a significant rate because of its wide range of application in weather forecasting to analyzing business trends. Based on end users the market is classified into large enterprises and small/medium office or home office (SOHO).

Large enterprises are expected to represent fastest growing segment since they contain Big data and also need larger storage capacity. Consumer NAS is significantly increasing to provide large data power for immersive online computer games. North America is expected to be the fastest growing market on account of increased demand of home networks as well as small businesses which would require efficient storage capacity such as NAS along with various technological advances. Developing economies such as India, china, Malaysia, Taiwan, Croatia are also expected to have a steady growth rate owing to large IT service industry base, increase number of internet users, availability of large data, digital media applications, and growth in personal data. Major players in network attached system markets are apple, Seagate technologies, buffalo technology and Netgear. Other players include Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Hitachi data systems, IBM corporation, iomega, Asustor, Drobo, Transporter and Zyxel. Apple is one of the largest company in terms of revenue. NAS uses file based protocols such as AFP that has been used with Apple Macintosh Computers. Buffalo technologies introduce cost effective NAS systems that are expected to be compatible with all the operating systems.

