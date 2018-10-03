Aero-engine market Research Report 2018 with Top Key Players – Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Rolls-Royce plc

The Aero-engine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. Furthermore, it comprises of current events, latest market trends, schematic representation of the global companies with their prime developments, mergers & acquisitions, deals and agreements, expansions and investments, etc.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Aero-engine also referred to as aircraft engine, is a mechanical power generating propulsion system for an aircraft. Most of the aircrafts have use mechanical engine for propulsion except for some solar-powered & hybrid aircrafts. Aero-engine uses jet fuel also known as aviation fuel for power generation. Manufacturing of Aero-engine is growing due to factors like; rising demand for more fuel efficient engines, increase in R&D investment (owing to rise in fuel prices, strict emission norms, engines with better fuel injection, low noise emitting engines & need for more powerful engines), rising number of air passengers, rising technological advancement, etc. Therefore, the Aero-engine Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Aero-engine Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation:

The global Aero-engine Market is based on segment, by Type the market is segmented into Piston Engine, Turboshaft Engine, Turboprop Engine and Turbofan Engine, and by Application the market is segmented into Military Aviation, General Aviation and Commercial Aviation.

Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Aero-engine Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are United Technologies Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Rolls-Royce plc, IAE International Aero Engines AG, The Boeing Company, GE Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Safran, CFM International, Extron Inc., Engine Alliance and MTU Aero Engines. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Data Mining:

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

