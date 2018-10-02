PaperSave Announces Its Integration with D365 Business Central

WhiteOwl, a leading Microsoft Solution provider of ERP and Business Process Automation (BPA) solutions for midsize companies, is pleased to announce a new seamlessly integrated offering between PaperSave® Cloud and Dynamics 365 Business Central. The integration enables D365 Business Central customers a complete a Paperless AP processes from Capture to Approvals to Automated Transaction Creation to the filing of documents so they are accessible within the D365 user interface.

WhiteOwl is the developer of PaperSave, an Azure Cloud based solution; and a Gold Microsoft Technology Partner providing ERP, data intelligence, process management, and automation to the SMB space. Over a thousand customers rely on PaperSave to streamline their business processes and better manage and secure their documents. The addition of the PaperSave for D365 Business Central offering to our product line shows our commitment to SMBs moving to Cloud solutions.

“PaperSave® has developed a best in class SaaS Business Process Automation (BPA) solution and document management solution as an embedded extension to D365.,” said Wadih Pazos, VP of Products. “With our focus on a seamlessly integrated user experience, it was such a natural fit for us to connect PaperSave to Dynamics 365 Business Central, especially because we already have extensive knowledge of the Microsoft Solutions and Microsoft Stack through our existing 18 year relationship with Microsoft.”

PaperSave enables customers to capture documents through Scanner, Email, Microsoft Office and PaperSave’s Smart Forms. Documents can have data electronically extracted thru the PaperSave Native OCR to automate transaction processing across multiple business functions including Accounts Payable and Sales Processing. The Electronic Workflow manages approvals from a browser and mobile device and then creates the transaction in real-time in D365 Business Central where documents can be retrieved within a ‘click’.

“Since our first integration with Dynamics GP over 17 years ago, PaperSave has evolved to be a market leader of integrated business process management and document management solutions,” said Wadih Pazos, Sr. Vice President of Product Development. “With PaperSave’s tight integration to Dynamics 365 Business Central, the growing community of users can now streamline Purchasing & Payables process more efficiently with PaperSave’s powerful transaction automation and workflow solutions and manage documents and other workflows related to other D365 processes.”

About PaperSave

PaperSave, developed by WhiteOwl (www.gowhiteowl.com), simplifies the document capture process through automation, streamlines processes by removing redundancies, and provides sophisticated search and retrieval features. PaperSave enables better Records Management through tight security, audit trails and record retention rules. For more information, please visit www.papersave.com.

About WhiteOwl

WhiteOwl provides business process consulting services leveraging Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and managed services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, WhiteOwl is a Microsoft, Intacct, and Blackbaud partner providing a solid foundation of experience to over 1,000 clients nationwide. WhiteOwl is also the developer of PaperSave, a document management, workflow and transaction automation solution. WhiteOwl is the technology affiliate of MBAF, one of the nation’s top Certified Public Accounting and consulting firms. For more information, visit www.gowhiteowl.com.