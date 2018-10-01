President Robert Miller Congratulates Gail LaBossiere on Her 35 Years at Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 1, 2018 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated Gail LaBossiere on the occasion of her 35th anniversary with the company.

“It’s been a rewarding 35 years,” LaBossiere said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet and learn from some amazing people. I was able to see the company grow, and to be part of it.”

Gail started at Future Electronics on August 8, 1983, working in order processing at the warehouse in Westborough, Massachusetts. She soon moved into Quality Assurance, where she has held several QA positions in Westborough and Bolton.

“In all my various roles, I always had visibility to when customer’s requirements were not met,” she said. “Through the eyes of the customer I am able to work with suppliers, marketing, sales and the Distribution Centers to meet their needs.”

Today, Gail is a Quality Engineer Associate in Quality Assurance Management at Bolton, where she continues to find new ways to contribute to the customer experience. “”Each day is an opportunity to make an improvement.”

“Gail exemplifies Future Electronics’ commitment to Delight the Customer,” said Diane Dixon, Director, WW Quality Assurance. “Her commitment to Future Electronics, our customers and her fellow employees is second to none.”

Outside of work, Gail enjoys spending time with her loved ones. “My most precious moments are spent with my two daughters and six grandchildren. Most weekends there is a hockey, soccer, gymnastic meet, baseball or basketball game to attend. I am blessed with a wonderful family, at home and at Future.”

Robert Miller, Founder and President of Future Electronics, believes that his employees are the company’s greatest asset. Future Electronics highly values the commitment of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

