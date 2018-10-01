Global Photomask Market is Estimated to Reach $3,841.9 Million by 2025 from $3,171.1 Million in 2017

Global Photomask Market Report forecast that the global market is expected to reach $3,841.9 Million by 2025 from $3,171.1 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2017 to 2025. By Geography, North America and Europe are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively, during the forecast period.

“Photomask Market (By Type: Reticles and Masters; By Trade: Captive and Merchant; By Technology: E-Beam, Emulsion and Laser; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025”

The global Photomask Market is mainly driven by rising need for system-on-chip (SoC)

The factors driving the growth of the photomask market are growing demand for high density chip, rising need for System-on-chip (SoC), increased demand of Flat Panel Display (FPD) in electronic devices including smartphones TVs, PCs, and notebooks. Additionally, increasing electronics industry and automation in semiconductor along with advancements in technologies are also supporting the growth of the market. However, thermal expansion effects on photomask is the restraint of the market growth. Moreover, Integration of robotics, innovation in processor technology by companies such as Qualcomm, Intel, Nvidia and others would provide new business opportunities for the market in near future.

Market Segmentation

Type, technology, trade and geography are the segmentation of the global photomask market. Type segment comprises reticles and masters. Moreover, trade segment is bifurcated into captive and merchant. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of technology as e-beam, emulsion and laser.

The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Germany, France, UK, Russia,and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Masters, by type segment led the market with major share in 2017

Masters contributed for the majority of the share in 2017, in the type segment, and is expected to continue its trend during the forecast period. In terms of growth. Masters mask is a photomask used to create copy masks. It consists the full image of ultimate wafer and the resolution is also reduced to about 1um-2um which is enough for many developing technologies.

Emulsion dominated the trade segment in 2017

Emulsion occupied the largest market share in the trade segment and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The reason being, emulsion glass photomask has a perfect dimensional accuracy and does not get affected from humidity persuaded glitches. Thus, it is appropriate for high-resolution process and high accuracy.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum share in the global photomask market

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue generating region of the global photomask market share owing to increasing need and demand for SoC, and technological advancements in semiconductor industry. Also, North America is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the market include KLA-Tencor Corporation, Photronics, Inc., Lasertec Corporation, LG INNOTEK, Applied Materials, Inc., NIPPON FILCON CO., LTD., TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., HOYA Corporation, SK-Electronics Co., Ltd., among others.

