India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is set to reach US$ 9 Billion by 2025

“India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India Outbound MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India outbound MICE travelers flow, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore India outbound MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 15 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of India Outbound MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Mauritius, Macau, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia, United States, Oman, Turkey, Taiwan,South Africa, Australia and Other Countries

Key Findings:

• India is poised to be the world’s fastest growing outbound MICE tourism market

• India outbound tourism market is expected to exceed US$ 45 Billion by 2025

• India to generate more than 2 Million outbound MICE tourists by 2020

• India is the largest source market for Dubai and Singapore MICE Industry

• Indian MICE travelers likely to become major spenders in the United States and Dubai

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size & Analysis: India Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

2.1 India Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 India Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast

3. Market Size & Analysis: India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

3.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast

3.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast

4. India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 – 2025)

4.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

4.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast

5. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound MICE Travelers Market

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Inhibitors

6. India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending – Top 15 Countries In-depth Analysis (2012 – 2025)

6.1 Thailand – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.1.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Thailand & Forecast

6.1.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Thailand & Forecast

6.2 Malaysia – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.2.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Malaysia & Forecast

6.2.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Malaysia & Forecast

6.3 Singapore – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.3.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Singapore & Forecast

6.3.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Singapore & Forecast

6.4 Dubai – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.4.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Dubai & Forecast

6.4.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Dubai & Forecast

6.5 Mauritius – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.5.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Mauritius & Forecast

6.5.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Mauritius & Forecast

6.6 Macau – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.6.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Macau & Forecast

6.6.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Macau & Forecast

6.7 South Korea – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.7.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to South Korea & Forecast

6.7.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in South Korea & Forecast

6.8 New Zealand – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.8.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to New Zealand & Forecast

6.8.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in New Zealand & Forecast

6.9 Indonesia – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.9.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Indonesia & Forecast

6.9.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Indonesia & Forecast

6.10 United States – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.10.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to United States & Forecast

6.10.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in United States & Forecast

6.11 Oman – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.11.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Oman & Forecast

6.11.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Oman & Forecast

6.12 Turkey – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.12.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Turkey & Forecast

6.12.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Turkey & Forecast

6.13 Taiwan – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.13.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Taiwan & Forecast

6.13.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Taiwan & Forecast

6.14 South Africa – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.14.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to South Africa & Forecast

6.14.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in South Africa & Forecast

6.15 Australia – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.15.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Australia & Forecast

6.15.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Australia & Forecast

6.16 Other Countries – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

6.16.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to Other Countries & Forecast

6.16.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in Other Countries & Forecast