Quantum Dots Market Report 2018 – Sony Corporation, Altair Nanotechnology Inc, LG Display, Life Technologies Corporation

QLED stands for Quantum Dots LED. At present there are different types of quantum dots based display technologies preferred by the different Television manufacturers. Quantum Dots Market is estimated to reach $96 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 48.3% from 2016 to 2024. QD LED or QLED (Quantum dots light emitting diodes) is expected to be treated as a next generation display technology in comparison to OLED-Displays (Organic Light Emitting Diodes). QLED is a type of light emitting technology made up of nano-scale crystals that can provide a replacement for applications where display technologies are used.

The world’s No. 1 TV maker company Samsung, is now stamping its best 2017 TVs with an extraordinary new technology QLED. Meanwhile LG, the world’s No. 2 TV maker company, will continue manufacturing & vending designated OLED. Philips, Panasonic and Sony are also into OLED TVs , but all of the forums are produced by LG Display.

Growth in consumer demand for high definition displays and TVs at reasonable cost compared to OLED, growth in the renewable and low-power consumption energy market, need for enhanced sensor and imaging technologies and the growth in the anti-counterfeiting market are the key factors supporting the growth of the Quantum Dots Market.However, the process of manufacturing Blue quantum dots in size which is smaller than average size is complex over other colors of quantum dots and this may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing production and rising demand of quantum dots-based TVs would provide growth opportunity in the coming years.

The Quantum Dots Market is segmented based on technology,application, devices,material and geography. By Technology the market is further segmented into fabrication, colloidal synthesis, electrochemical assembly, viral assembly, cadmium free QD technology& bulk manufacturing. By application the market is segmented into quantum optics, optoelectronics, biological imaging, renewable energy & security & surveillance. Devices segment cover QD LCD and LED Display Devices, QD Medical Devices, QD Photovoltaic Devices, QD Laser Devices, QD Sensors, QD LED Lighting Devices, and QD Chip under the scope. By Material, the marketis segmented into Silicon, Cadmium Sulphide, Cadmium Selenide, Indium Arsenide, Cadmium Telluride. By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Evident Technologies, Sony Corporation; Altair Nanotechnology Inc; LG Display, Life Technologies Corporation, Microvision Inc, Quantum Material Corporation, Nexxus Lighting Microvision Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd among others.

