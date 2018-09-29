Luxurious yet Affordable living in Antriksh Eco Home L Zone Dwarka

The Antriksh Group has provided standard and affordable residential and commercial projects to the millions of people in the National Capital Region. Now, it has come up with the other remarkable project the Antriksh Eco Home which is located in the L Zone Dwarka Delhi. This Zone will give Delhi its first smart city and the highly experienced members of our group understand its importance. This is the reason our group has come up with the quality construction and development in the L Zone.

We always believe to give Affordable Housing for All that is the reason we have a large number of satisfied customers all around the Delhi NCR. Antriksh Group is the pioneer to the other construction companies because of the rich experience of over 30 years and a number of delivered projects that counts more than 55 till time. Our world-class construction provides all the facilities and makes the life of the occupants more comfortable. The security system of the Antriksh Eco Home project is based on the 3 tier security which makes the living of your family members more secure and eases.

The luxurious Eco Homes provide all amenities like 24×7 water supply, high-speed internet speed, large parking area, and uninterrupted electricity supply. It meets the budget of the middle-class person and let them enjoy the luxury living at affordable rates. The apartments are available from 1 BHK to 4 BHK under the project, thus providing a great scope for the home seekers.

Delhi Development Authority Land Pooling Policy approved apartments have attracted many people towards it because they are close to the hospitals, schools, colleges and metro station. Connectivity to the nearest Dwarka Sub-cities is an ease and transport is available all the time of the day or night. Contact our team to buy your dream home in the upcoming heart of the city.