Alternative Medicine Clinic in Singapore

Homeopathy and Naturopathy have answers to most diseases. What are homeopathy and naturopathy and how are they different?

Homeopathy is a scientific system of medicine, which grew out of the orthodox medicine of the 18th century. It matches a medicine to the patient’s symptoms. The unique characteristic of homeopathy is the specific selection of a medicine to correspond with the patient’s symptoms according to specialized homeopathic case taking. Homeopaths often consider diet and life-style as naturopaths do, but it is the prescribed homeopathic medicine, which is used to directly treat a patient’s condition.

Naturopathy is an umbrella term for many natural therapies, which include herbal medicine, massage, nutrition, iridology, and can include homeopathy. Naturopathy’s origin is in ‘nature cures’, when fasting and a diet of raw, whole foods and hydrotherapy was practiced. Over time, various therapeutic disciplines have been added to become what is now known as ‘Naturopathy.’

