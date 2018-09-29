Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Market Report 2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Servomex Group Ltd.

Air quality monitoring is essential to prevent air pollution and evaluate emission sources, so as to preserve health and reduce the greenhouse effect. Human exposure to air pollution is one of the major cause of severe health effects, which also leads to increased mortality rate. Chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, heart diseases, lung cancer, and stroke are majorly related to air pollution. Government bodies have devised stringent air pollution control measures to control and decrease the concentration levels of air pollution. Moreover, development of The Next Generation Air Pollution Monitoring System (TNGAPMS), which is manufactured by combining low cost portable ambient sensors and wireless sensor network aids in understanding the distribution of air pollutants more accurately, which further helps in taking proper actions and reduce pollutants emission.

The growth of the global air quality monitoring (AQM) is majorly driven by rising concern over increasing level of air pollution, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing government initiatives to decrease the level of pollutants released from industries. However, high cost of these devices could hinder the market growth. Besides, technological advancements in monitoring systems, and market expansion would create new revenue generation opportunities in coming years.

The market is bifurcated on the basis of product type, pollutant type, end user, and geography. Product type includes indoor monitors (fixed monitors, and portable monitors), and outdoor monitors (fixed monitors, portable monitors, AQM stations, and dust and particulate monitors). Pollutant type is segmented as chemical pollutants, biological pollutants, and physical pollutants. Furthermore, end users comprise of government and academic institute, power generation plants, commercial and residential, pharmaceutical industry, petrochemical industry, and others.

Based on geography, air quality monitoring (AQM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players include 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Servomex Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Testo AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, TSI Incorporated, Siemens AG, and Horiba Ltd, among others.

