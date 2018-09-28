Video Measuring Market Report 2018 – Nikon Corporation, GOM, Renishaw plc., Carl Zeiss, Advantest, Vision Engineering Ltd

Video measuring system is the technology to provide imaging obtaining through automatic inspection and analysis, for such applications as process control, automatic inspection, usually in industries, and robot guidance. Video vision is a term containing a huge number of technologies, hardware and software manufactured goods, actions, methods, and integrated systems. It is a system of engineering which deals with the distinct from computer vision, a system of computer science. The major uses for vision measuring machine are imaging built in an automatic inspection, robot guidance and sorting.

Rising adoption of measuring system are based on CNC machine video measuring market stimulated increasing necessity by reliable measurement techniques for better efficiency. Irrespective of the challenges for the best quality control, progressive mechanical design, flexible software for programmability, high speed & accuracy operation with quick-moving step are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market. High expenses and lack of expertise for handling the system competently may hamper the development of the market. Moreover, high accuracy measurement system and low capital investment generate profitable opportunities for the global video measuring market.

The global video measuring market is mainly classified on the basis of product, offering, application, and geography. The product type segment includes software, hardware (sensors, cameras, lighting system, processor sand others) and services (after sales service and measurement service) Furthermore, the application segment is categorized into energy & power, electronics, automotive, heavy machinery industry, medical, aerospace & defense and others.

Based on geography, the global video measuring system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating in the market include Nikon Corporation, GOM, Renishaw plc., Carl Zeiss, Advantest, Vision Engineering Ltd, HEXAGON, Perceptron, Creaform, FARO Technologies, Inc., and Zygo among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Video Measuring System Market with respect to major segments such as product, offering, application and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Video Measuring Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Video Measuring Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Video Measuring Market

Product Segments

Automated Video Measuring System

Manual Video Measuring System

Semi-Automated Video Measuring System

Offering Segment

Software

Hardware

Sensors

Cameras

Lighting System

Processors

Others

Services

After Sales Service

Measurement Service

Application Segments

Energy & Power

Electronics

Automotive

Heavy Machinery Industry

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

