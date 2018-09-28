Uncooled IR Imaging Market Report 2018 – Cantronic Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., DS Photonics

Uncooled IR imaging include cameras which are used as a sensor operating at ambient temperature, or a sensor stabilized at a temperature close to ambient using small temperature control elements. These cameras based in infrared imaging technologies are capable to capture sharper image even in the dark surrounding. Uncooled IR imaging cameras can also see to some extent through light fog, rain and snow. It is a technology which was invented and implemented specially for military operations, but presently it has made its mark in many other applications owing to its appreciated benefits.

Increasing demand in commercial and industrial application due to its low price as compared to other thermal imaging technologies, and the surging adoption of these technology in military application are the key factors to drive the growth of the global uncooled infrared imaging market. However, accessibility of advanced technology with sharper image may act as the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, introduction of the uncooled imaging technology with smartphones & tablets is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Type, technology, spectrum range, application, and geography are the primary segments considered in the global uncooled infrared imaging market. Type segment is bifurcated into fixed and portable. Technology segment is categorized into cooled and uncooled. The spectrum range segment consists of short-wave IR, mid-wave IR, and long-wave IR. By application, the market is further sub-segment into Consumer Electronics, Surveillance, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, and Firefighting.

Based on geography, the global uncooled IR imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major companies operating in the global market include Xenics, Cantronic Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., DS Photonics, Teledyne DALSA, Fraunhofer IMS, Irvine Sensors Corp., Rochester Precision Optics, and Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market with respect to major segments such as type, technology, spectrum range, application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new

developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market

Type Segments

Fixed

Portable

Technology Segments

Cooled

Uncooled

Spectrum Range Segments

Short Wave IR

Mid Wave IR

Long Wave IR

Application Segments

Consumer Electronics

Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Medical

Firefighting

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

