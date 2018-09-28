Power MOSFET Market Report 2018 – IceMOS Technology Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mouser Electronics, Inc

Power MOSFET is a superior form of metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor. It is specifically created to handle high-level powers. The power MOSFET’s are assembled in a V configuration. So, it is also called as V-MOSFET. It is most commonly used power devices owing to their low gate drive power, fast switching speed and superior paralleling capability. Power MOSFET used in various electronic and electrical projects which are designed by using numerous electrical and electronic components. It allows power management to enhance energy conservation in numerous applications such as consumer electronics, electric vehicle and industrial systems.

The major factor that are fueling the power MOSFET market are increasing demand for improved efficiency, automation solutions and enhanced robustness. In addition, improvement of breakdown voltage i.e. VBD, reduction in switching delays are also the factors supporting the market growth. However, current leakage and high implementation cost are some of the restrains to hamper the market growth. Moreover, the untapped potential of developing markets and increased setup of start-up organizations provides opportunity for the growth of the market.

The global power MOSFET market is segmented on the basis of type, power rate, application and geography. On the basis of type segment, the market is segmented into processor, input/output (I/O) and power supply. Power rate segment is classified into high power, medium power, and low power. Furthermore, on the basis of application market is segmented into energy & power, automotive, consumer electronics, inverter & ups and other applications.

Based on geography, power MOSFET market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include IceMOS Technology Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Vishay Intertechnologies Inc., among others.

