Overview of IT Asset Data Security and IT Asset Rescue of Remann in Korea

REMANn Co. were social enterprise that recycles, reuses and remanufactures unused electronic equipment. We produce and sell re-manufactured computer equipped with appropriate function through refurbishing and upgrade of used computer. We protect environment through re-circulation of natural resource and contribute to digital divide.

More than 4 million units of computers are discarded every year in Korea, and volume of electronic waste is increasing steadily. Harmful chemicals or heavy metals are contained in electronic wastes; therefore, they should be handled safely. Weight of one unit of desktop computer is less than 10㎏, but its environmental value in recycling one unit is 1762㎏. Before recycling the materials, re-manufacturing is required for maximized reuse.

IT ASSET Data Security

Why needs data destruction

PC’s, servers and mobile equipment used in the companies or public institutions may contain lots of sensitive information. Therefore, information recorded in storage medium should be erased safely before discarding information equipment.

Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher

Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher program is for large refurbishers headquartered worldwide who meet a minimum average threshold of 1,000PCs shipped per month.

Refurbishers in the program professionally refurbish desktop and laptop computers and servers with genuine Microsoft software. Relocate IT assets in Korea

Windows plus, Windows Live Services and Microsoft Security Essentials provides a complete refurbished PC solution at a great value.

Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers Provide Professionally Refurbished PCs and Server Solutions

Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers have years of experience professionally refurbishing computers and servers using data security and environmental and sustainability best practices and compliance methods.

Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers provide a complete PC solution at a great value for businesses or homes. A professionally refurbished PC with Windows and Windows Live helps provide more reliability and responsiveness. IT ASSET disposal consulting service

IT ASSET Reuse

Re-deployment in the company after modifying it. (Ex. call center, agency)

Data Erase, Genuine OS Installation, Transport and Installation

