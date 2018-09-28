N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market will reach at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018-2028

NMP or N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone is a hygroscopic, highly polar compound with great thermal and chemical stability. It is slowly oxidised by air and easily purified by fractional distillation. NMP is used for many applications, and is highly prevalent in the industry as it is biodegradable and recyclable. A new research report by Future Market Insights projects the market scenario of NMP for the years ahead. According to this comprehensive research report titled ‘N-Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028’, the global NMP market is expected to reach a value of over US$ 1,200 Mn by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market: Snapshot

With the rise in demand for NMP in the global market, many companies are adopting the strategy of innovating their product offerings. There are various companies moving strong in the market, and are forced to come up with innovative products in order to compete efficiently in the market. Innovation and sustainability initiatives are anticipated to be major factors responsible for competiveness. Consumers do not mind paying a premium for green chemistry and environmental preservation initiatives. This, along with more stringent regulatory constraints, may further increase the importance of innovation in this market. Regional expansion is another strategic move undertaken by top manufacturers to efficiently cater to consumer demands. Manufacturers are also expanding their production plants in different regions with improved capacity levels. These moves also serve as a driver for the global NMP market, boosting product supply and demand.

Some of the key players in the market include companies such as LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Ashland, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co., Ltd, Puyang,, Guangming Chemicals Co., Ltd, Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co., Ltd, Balaji Amines, Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Co., Ltd, Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Co., Ltd. All these companies play a crucial role in influencing the dynamics of the global NMP market.

NMP Market Anticipated to Face Growth Restrictions in North America and Europe Due to New Regulatory Framework

According to the market analysis for the years 2018-2028, China is expected to record the highest consumption of NMP in excess of 120,000 MT by the end of 2028. However, in terms of growth rate, the SEA & Pacific region is expected to witness good growth during the forecast period. North America also holds a lucrative position with a high market value estimated by the end of 2028.

The report also highlights the fact that the application of NMP in industrial cleaners and paints or coatings will decline exceptionally in Europe and North America, due to a stringent regulatory framework. In Europe, the use of NMP in consumer products is expected to decline owing to its entry in Annex VI of the CLP Regulation including Repr. 1B H360D with a specific concentration level (SCL) of 5% (current consumer product limit). If this is applied, it will confine the use of NMP in consumer applications to less than 0.3% and would thereby prohibit NMP from being used in such products as NMP would have no functionality at this level in the current consumer applications.