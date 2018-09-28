Global Biodegradable Engine Oil Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2018–2026

Biodegradable Engine Oil Market: Overview

Biodegradation is a process that transforms or breaks down materials that enter the environment. The biodegradation process is carried out by microorganisms (or their enzymes) such as bacteria, yeast, protozoans, and fungi present in the environment. During the process, carbon dioxide and water are released in the environment. Manufacture of biodegradable engine oil is carried out by using biodegradable sources such as vegetable oil. Manufacturers of biodegradable engine oil are focusing on bioaccumulation and eco-toxicity to reduce adverse impacts of engine oil on the environment.

Biodegradable Engine Oil Market: Key Segments

The biodegradable engine oil market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into vegetable oils, polyalkylene glycols, synthetic esters, and saltwater. Vegetable oils consist of natural esters and triglycerides. The chemical nature of vegetable oils varies according to the plant species such as rapeseed, sunflower, canola, and soybean. Polyalkylene glycols are manufactured by the polymerization of hydrocarbon ethylene. Hydrocarbon ethylene is a natural plant hormone. It is also called propylene oxide. Synthetic esters is considered one of the oldest biodegradable engine oils. It is produced through the esterification of bio-based materials such as modified animal fat and vegetable oil. Saltwater is used in ship stern tube systems which use non-metallic bearings in place of metal bearings. Biodegradable engine oils are employed in various sectors such as agriculture, transportation, and construction.

Biodegradable engine oil can be recycled after long use. Biodegradable engine oil is also durable. It can withstand extreme ranges of engine temperature and pressure. New and advanced technologies are emerging in order to reduce costs and improve the quality of biodegradable engine oil.

However, biodegradable engine oil is prone to internal and external corrosion of engines in aggressive handling conditions. Moreover, pipes are prone to several manufacturing defects such as leakage. A minor leak in pipes can cause excess oil to flow from the engine.

Biodegradable Engine Oil Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global biodegradable engine oil market are BP plc, Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Total Lubricants, Acme-Hardesty, and Condat.