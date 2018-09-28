Flow Battery Market Report 2018 – Elestor, Voltstorage, Lockheed Martin, Pu Neng Energy

Flow batteries devices transform chemical energy into electricity. It has technical benefits over conventional rechargeable, being separable, potentially, liquid tanks and near unlimited longevity. Flow batteries permit the storage of active materials outside to the battery and such reactants are moved over the cell stack as necessitated. The technologies in the flow battery deliver very high power & high capacity batteries for load levelling uses on the national electricity grid system. They are also scalable to home and building applications for peak shaving or peak shifting, or for emergency backup power. The charge neutrality condition for each half-cell is maintained by a selective ion exchange membrane separating the anode and cathode compartments.

Flow batteries have expected wide attention in huge amount of energy storage due to their attractive accessories like flexible design, high safety, high energy efficiency and for environmental protection are the major factordriving the growth of the global flow batteries market. However, high energy storage efficiency and a large amount of power instantaneously may hamper the development of the market. Moreover, increasing investment in renewable energy, characteristic advantages of flow battery, high demand from utilities, and rising telecommunications tower installations are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

Global flow battery market is segmented on the basis of type, material, application, storage, and geography. The type segment is further classified into redox and hybrid. On the basis of material, the segmentation consists vanadium and zinc-bromine. Moreover, on the basis of application, it involves utilities, commercial and industrial, military and EV charging station. Further storage segment is classified into compact and large scale segment.

Based on geography, global flow battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the global flow battery market include Elestor, Voltstorage, Lockheed Martin, Pu Neng Energy, Gildemeister Energy Solutions, Unienergy Technologies, Nanoflowcell, Kemwatt, Sumitomo Electric.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the global flow battery market with respect to major segments such type, material type, storage type, application type and by geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the global flow battery market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the global flow battery market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Flow Battery Market

Type segment

Redox Flow Battery

Hybrid Flow Battery

Material segment

Vanadium

Zinc-Bromine

Application segment

Utilities

Commercial and Industrial

Military

EV Charging Station

Storage segment

Compact

Large Scale

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

