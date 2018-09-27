Roofing Market Report by Product Type, Application, and Geography – 2024 | Value Market Research

Roofing Market research report released by Value Market Research, covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the Roofing market over the forecast period 2018–2024. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the roofing market includes Atlas Roofing Corporation, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Brass Monier Building Group, Carlisle, Duro-Last, Inc., Etex, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, and Wienerberger AG. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The main driver of the roofing market is growing construction sectors across the globe. Ongoing urbanization and industrialization is another major factor serving as a key driver. Moreover, refurbishment of old existing infrastructure in developing countries is further augmenting the market growth. The advent of environmentally oriented roofing system along with the innovation in roofing system is likely to provide new growth opportunity to the market. However, the high cost associated with the advanced roofing material is likely to curb the growth of the market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of roofing.

Market Segmentation

The broad roofing market has been sub-grouped into product type and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product Type

• Bituminous Roofing

• Metal Roofing

• Tile Roofing

• Others (RCC and Plastics)

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

