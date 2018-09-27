Hemophilia Management Market in Europe Companies – Biogen, Baxter International Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer Pharma AG

Europe Hemophilia Management Market Price and Growth:

Europe Hemophilia Management Market was valued at USD 1280 Million, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 1379 Million with 1.54% CAGR.

Hemophilia is an inherited genetic disorder that affects the ability to control blood clotting or blood clotting of the body. In this disease, coagulation factors control the bleeding of a broken vessel that is deficient; therefore, coagulation does not occur. Of the two types of hemophilia, hemophilia A is more common compared to another variant, Acquired Hemophilia B. Hemophilia is a rare form of non-genetic haemophilia, in which autoantibodies are developed against the plasma coagulation factor.

Europe Hemophilia Management Market Drivers and Restraints:

The development of new coagulation factors and technological progress is driving the growth of this market. The lack of drugs, the knowledge of the disease and the high cost of treatment are the main limiting factors in this market. Advances in gene therapy and the upcoming approval of hemophilia drugs offer opportunities for growth in this market.

Europe Hemophilia Management Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

By Drug

Octocogalfa

Nonacogalfa

Desmopressin

Other drugs

Europe Hemophilia Management Market Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. Europe is the second largest market for hemophilia management. Within Europe, United Kingdom is the largest market for hemophilia management accounting for a highest share due to huge government support. Germany is estimated to be the fastest growing region with a highest CAGR owing to increasing disease burden.

Major companies in the market are Biogen, Baxter International Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Grifols International SA, CSL Behring, Octapharma and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

