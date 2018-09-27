Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Glycosylated Peptide Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Glycosylation is the reaction in which a carbohydrate is attached to a hydroxyl or other functional group of another molecule. Peptides have promising therapeutic potential in the treatment of several diseases, as they show high activity, target specificity, low toxicity, and minimal non-specific and drug–drug interactions. Several attempts were made to improve the pharmacological properties of peptide drugs for the efficient delivery of these drugs to the targeted sites. However, this is not yet achieved due to the poor physicochemical properties of peptides and this led to the discovery of glycosylated peptides.

Key features of glycosylated peptide drugs include increased half-life, provides extended dosing duration, better solubility, and improved response to the therapy. Some of the advantages of peptide glycosylation include targeting specific organs and enhancing biodistribution in tissues, improving penetration through biological membranes, and increasing metabolic stability and lowering the clearance rate.

The benefits of these peptides that show high biological activity, availability of innovative peptides in the market, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases worldwide are some of the major factors that drive growth of glycosylated peptide market. The ongoing research and development activities and increasing investments by the pharmaceutical companies also fuel growth of the market.

However, the intrinsic complexity for manufacturing and high cost of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) are factors that will restrain growth of glycosylated peptide market.

Key Developments in Glycosylated Peptide Market

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, approvals, and joint ventures to retain its position in the glycosylated peptide market. On April 17, 2018, Medtronic expanded its focus on Interventional Oncology with the U.S. launch of OptiSphere (TM) Embolization Spheres. On April 18, 2018, Sandoz signed an agreement with Pear Therapeutics to develop and commercialize prescription digital therapeutics for patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorders. Furthermore, on April 10, 2018, Medtronic announced the CE Mark and European launch of the Visualase (TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System.

Some of the key players operating in the glycosylated peptide market include Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer Inc. Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Celltrion Inc., Biocon Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Medtronic plc, Cipla Inc, and Bachem Americas, Inc.

