Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Growing alliance among vendors and institutions enhance the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in education market.”

According to the OMR analysis, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in education market is expected to grow at a significant rate during forecast period 2018-2023. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in education market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing trend of smart learning. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in education market is segmented on the basis of deployment, technology, type, application and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Full report of global artificial intelligence (AI) in education market is available at: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market

“The market for artificial intelligence (AI) in education is driven by extensive alliance and collaborations among market players. The players are collaborating on the development of new technologies. In addition, these players are focused on enhancing their existing partnerships with other firms. For an instance: Curtin University in August 2018, entered into a collaboration with Optus Business to address impact of artificial intelligence on higher education, regional telecommunication and urban environment. The partnership is focused on improving student outcomes as well as funding for PhD scholarships and student projects. Such alliance in the market will significantly enhance the market growth as with such alliances, institutions are adopting artificial intelligence to enhance students experience and to serve better education.”

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in education market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is expected to have the largest share in artificial intelligence in education market owing to increased adoption of cloud-based services and increasing trend of smart learning. Moreover, APAC will have considerable share in the forecast period due to presence of dominating players such as Japan and China.

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global AI in Education market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global AI in Education market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global AI in Education market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

