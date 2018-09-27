Forecast and Analysis on Digital Pathology Market by Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Digital Pathology Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Digital Pathology Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Digital Pathology.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Digital Pathology Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Digital Pathology Market are 3DHISTECH , Leica Biosystems , Huron Digital Pathology , Visiopharm , Indica Labs, Koninklijke Philips , Corista and GE Healthcare. According to report the global digital pathology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Digital pathology is also referred to as virtual microscopy that includes management, acquisition, sharing, capturing and interpretation of pathological information in a digital environment. Digital slide provides a high-resolution digital image that can be viewed on the computer screen or mobile devices. These slides are created when the glass slide is captured within the scanning device. Moreover, the automated digital pathology scanner is used to capture the entire glass slide. They are used in the education and contract research organizations, health and pharmaceutical sectors. FDA approved digital pathology for the primary diagnosis such as prognosis and prediction of cancer and other important diseases. Digital pathology is an efficient method compared to the conventional method which delivers faster and accurate test results.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer coupled with increasing geriatric population and rising rapid pathological test among the patients are the major factors which drive the growth of the market. In addition, reduction in diagnosis cost, efficient record keeping and rising demand for digital pathology are some of the factors that escalate the growth of the Digital Pathology Market. However, the high cost of digital pathology systems is projected to be the restraining factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Going forward, the growing use of telepathology in developing economies and availability of affordable scanners for private pathology Practices may provide huge opportunities for the Digital Pathology Market in near future.

Among the geographies, North America is expected to be the leading revenue contributor in the digital pathology market followed by Europe. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, initiatives taken by the government and market players in diagnostics and the vast presence of major players in this region are some of the factors estimated to supplement the growth of the North America region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market owing to the rise in occurrences of chronic diseases coupled with a rapidly growing population in countries such as India and China. In addition, other factors are responsible for the growth of the digital pathology market are rising the healthcare expenditure and growing the awareness.

The report on global digital pathology market covers segments such as, type, component, application and end user. On the basis of type the global digital pathology market is categorized into veterinary pathology and human pathology. On the basis of component the global digital pathology market is categorized into software, hardware, communication systems and storage system. On the basis of application the global digital pathology market is categorized into drug discovery, disease diagnosis and tele consultation. On the basis of end user the global digital pathology market is categorized into education & training, research institutes, diagnostic laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global digital pathology market such as, Ventana Medical Systems, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, 3DHISTECH , Leica Biosystems , Huron Digital Pathology , Visiopharm , Indica Labs, Koninklijke Philips , Corista and GE Healthcare.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global digital pathology market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of digital pathology market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the digital pathology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the digital pathology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

