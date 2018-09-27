Europe Biomaterials Market Price | Market Data Forecast

The current expansion in the use of biomaterials is mainly credited to the remarkable research on developments in medical technology for the proficient functionality of medical implants. Concerns of biocompatibility and demand for advanced implant mechanical performance have added to the necessity for developments in medical technology.

The Europe Biomaterials Market was worth $27693 Million in 2018 and anticipated to be growing at a CAGR of 14.30%, to reach $54020 Million by 2023.

The drivers which are amplifying the growth of Europe Biomaterials market are Rise in government grants and funding and colossal usage of polymer in biomaterials. Further, with the increase in number of geriatric patients, the demand for usage of biomaterials in cardiology, wound healing, neurology and plastic surgery is also on a ascend. Besides, new technologies such as hydrogen scaffolding and decellularized dermal matrixes for grafting will also contribute to the strong market growth.

The restraints which are hampering the growth of Europe Biomaterials market are unpleasant reaction to biomaterial implants, inflammation and fracture issues, high cost coupled with and complexities in manufacturing

The Europe Biomaterials market is categorized according to types of material into ceramic, metallic, polymers, and natural biomaterials. Polymers will have the rapid growth rate in the coming years due to its amplified applications in healthcare and distinct material properties such as bio- inertness, flexibility, longevity, biocompatibility and durability.

Further, with respect to application, the market is partitioned into orthopaedic, dental, cardiovascular, plastic surgery, tissue engineering, wound healing, ophthalmology, neurological /central nervous systems, and other applications which include drug delivery systems, bariatric surgery, gastrointestinal and urinary applications. With the rising rate of ophthalmic disorders, the conventional usage of polymers for ophthalmological purposes will surge in the next few years.

Geographically the Europe Biomaterials Market is partitioned into various regions namely, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

Some of the significant players in the Europe biomaterials market are Royal DSM, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Corbion N.V., Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Bayer AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd., BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., Inc., CAM Bioceramics BV, and Collagen Matrix, Inc.

