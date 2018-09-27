Encapsulation Resins Market Report 2018 – Merck KGaA, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Huntsman International LLC

Global Encapsulation Resins Market is estimated to reach $3,598.9 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2025. Resin systems are intended to protect and insulate printed circuit boards and electronic components from the pressures of harsh and challenging environments, including; vibration moisture, physical shock and general contamination. By encapsulating the entire device, resins can procedure a complete barrier against such environments contribution superior performance under extreme circumstances. It is thermally conductive, shock absorbent, electrical insulating, and resistant to chemical & environmental exposure. In addition, this include low pressure molding, increased advancements in development of sensors for research purposes, and medical sector has surged the demand for encapsulation resins.

The growth of the global encapsulation resins market is mainly driven by factors such as rising demand for consumer electronics products and development of miniaturization of electronic products. However, recovering the leading position for developed regions in the semiconductor materials industry is the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, automotive electronics application offering new growth avenues for the market might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global encapsulation resins market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industries and geography. The market is segmented by product as epoxy resins, silicone resins, polyurethane resins and other resins. Furthermore, by end use industries, the segment in classified into electronics & electricals components, telecommunication components, automotive components and other end use industry.

Based on geography, the global encapsulation resins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The prominent players operating in the market include Henkel AG & Co., Merck KGaA, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, H.B. Fuller Company, ACC Silicones Ltd, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, among others.

Scope of Global Encapsulation Resins Market

Product Type Segments

Epoxy Resins

Silicone Resins

Polyurethane Resins

Other Resins

End Use Industry Segments

Electronics & Electricals Components

Telecommunication Components

Automotive Components

Other End Use Industries

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

