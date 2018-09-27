CODEC ASIA 2018 The first ever exclusive Convention of the Indian Consumer Durable Industry

CODEC Asia 2018, a conclave dedicated to the consumer durables industry focussed on the emerging trends in technology and consumption patterns.

Mansoor Ali, Director, CODECAsia 2018, said, “Consumer durable sector business is 12 billion business and in India, there was a lack of platform for this sector. Through Codec Asia we want to build a community for the consumer durable industry which will serve as common platform for sharing of ideas and innovations. The main objective of conducting this event was to bring together all the stakeholders together from manufacturers to trader partners and policy makers.”

The two-day event held this week in Mumbai, brought together brands, policy makers, industry leaders, trade partners, government representatives and other stakeholders like Finance and Technology.

The event witnessed a congregation of prominent speakers like BS Nagesh (Founder –TRRAIN :Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India), Taran Adarsh (Leading Bollywood Critic & Biz Annalist), Amit Wadwani (Sai Estate), James Raphael (Executive Head – RASCI), Hemant Mehta (MD Kantar), Saurabh Verma (CMO – INOX), Rishi Aggarwal (Founder and Director – Mumbai Sustainability Centre), RK Das (SIDBI – Country Head) and many more.

The speakers discussed topics and issues ranging from emerging technologies like AI, IOT, home automation etc., along with electronics and appliances with sessions on six relevant themes – Homes of Tomorrow – Tech, Future & Innovation, Reach all Fund all – Govt., Banking, Digital flows – data, info, money, Brand Ambassador – Value / Impact assessment – Objective ROI, Long Session Mann Ki Baat – Sarkar ki Soch with Make in India vs Make in China – Learning from Make in China, Mera dealer Saathi – Preparing the future, and Sustainability and The Environment.

For the Trade partners, the Conclave providedan ideal platform to network with industry leaders and get exposed to emerging technology trends.

There was a glittering award ceremony recognising the industry stalwarts for their contribution and various brands for different categories in the event.

CODEC, a brainchild of EFF Times and tefla’s, was created to give a platform and acknowledge the consumer electronics industry experts, bringing together the brands, people and policy makers from India, Middle East and Africa.

EFF Times is the first of its kind digital media platform dedicated to the Consumer Durables Industry and acts as a fulcrum among key stakeholders of the industry.

tefla’s is one of India’s leading event organizers, which owns many global properties like GLOBOIL among others.