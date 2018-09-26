Search For Rental Properties Online In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Searching for rental properties becomes much easier when done with the help of an expert. Online rental listings can help you find rental property that’s within your budget and as per your liking. Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc. is one such company in Killeen, TX that provides online information and services to its clients to help them make the best decision.

It has been serving the local community since 1969. Over the years, it has earned a solid reputation of providing its customers with excellent support and service. It manages over 1600 properties in the form of apartments, townhouses, duplexes and single-family homes.

Online Search For Rental Properties

• It offers specialized and convenient online services to its clients to help them search for a rental property.

• You can search for an ideal property on the basis of type, no. of bedrooms, city, pets allowed, price etc.

• Prospective tenants can view online listings of rental properties such as apartments, duplexes, single-family homes and townhouses.

• Interested parties can apply online to get information on the fees and application form.

• For pet lovers, online listings make it a breeze to look for pet-friendly property. It has a pet policy in which no Pit bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers and Chows are allowed. This amount is refundable at the end of lease-term.

Other Services

• Property Sales

• Property Management

Why Choose Them?

• Professional real estate agents

• Highly experienced

• Numerous property options

• Multiple payment methods accepted

• Affordable property options

For more information about services provided by Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc., feel free to call at (254) 699-7003 or visit 1020 West Jasper Drive Killeen, TX 76542. You can also log on to https://www.lonestarrealty.net/