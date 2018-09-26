Isostearic Acid Market Report 2018 – Arizona Chemical Company, LLC, Croda International, Nissan Chemicals

The Global Isostearic Acid Market is estimated to reach $630 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2024. In terms of volume the market is expected to reach 86 Kilo Tons by 2024. Isostearic acid is appropriate ingredient used for personal care products due to its oxidation and odour stability. Liquid soaps, skin care, hair care, sun protection creams, bath & shower products, and lip colour cosmetics are the isostearic acid applications in personal care products. Increasing consumer consciousness about bio-ingredient based products and growing health concern are also expected to boost isostearic acid market during the forecast period.

Growing demand of bio-lubricants, cumulative demand of personal care products, and increasing end-use industries are the factors driving the growth of the isostearic acid market. Though, high cost of isostearic acid may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, growing beauty products market together with cosmetics might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global isostearic acid market is segmented on the basis of end-use industries and geography. By end-use industries, the market is segmented into chemical esters, personal care, lubricants & greases, and other end-use industries.

Based on geography, the global isostearic acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Arizona Chemical Company, LLC, Croda International, Nissan Chemicals, Jarchem Industries, Inc., and Emery Oleochemicals, among others.

Scope of the Global Isostearic Acid Market

End-Use Industry Segments

Chemical Esters

Personal Care

Lubricants and Greases

Other End-User Industries

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

