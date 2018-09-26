Abdominal Surgery Specialists Discuss Potential Causes of Abdominal Pain

Plano, TX, September, 2018 – The Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery, one of the country’s premier centers for weight loss and abdominal surgeries, has recently shared some important information regarding abdominal pain. The Nicholson Clinic’s Bariatric and General Surgeon, Dr. Brian Long, offershelpful informationabout abdominal pain that most people can experience in daily life activities and what is a potentially serious issue that may require medical care.

“Occasional stomach discomfort and pain can most often be caused by a poor reaction to something we’ve eaten or a stomach virus that will run its course in time,” says Dr. Long. “But there are some symptoms that should not to be ignored; these symptoms may indicateserious issues. It’s important to know what to lookout for when it comes to abdominal issues and when it’s important to seek medical care.”

As a part of its continued commitment to education, The Nicholson Clinic explains three of the more common – but possibly serious – causes of abdominal pain:

Acid Reflux. Experiencing heartburn once in a while is pretty normal for almost anyone. When the condition becomes routine, however, it can fast become more of a concern. Recurring heartburn is known as acid reflux, a condition that can cause damage to the esophagus if left unchecked. Acid reflux and its more serious counterpart, gastroesophogeal reflux disease (GERD), occur when the stomach’s acid backflows up the esophagus and irritates its lining. As time passes, this condition can cause permanent damage to the lining and may even promote the formation of cancer.In addition to ongoing heartburn, acid reflux may also include symptoms such as throat and lung irritation, regurgitation, ongoing hoarseness, dental enamel erosion, and abdominal discomfort.

Hernias. Persistent abdominal pain that worsens with activity including lifting, coughing, and sneezing may indicate a hernia. The very nature of a hernia makes waiting to seek medical advice a very bad idea. This condition arises when an organ manages to poke through a weakened piece of tissue or muscle. As time passes, the weakening tends to grow larger and may cause what is known as a strangulation. This arises when blood flow to the organ is cut off. The only remedy is emergency surgical intervention at that point.

There are a number of different types of hernias, defined by the portion of the body the weakness happens to present in. Groin hernias, for example, are very common as are those located in the abdomen. Abdominal hernias typically involve a section of the intestine that pokes through a weakened spot in the abdominal wall. This can give rise to a visible bulge and may product discomfort and pain.

Gallbladder disease. This is one of the more common causes of severe stomach pain. Symptoms of potential gallbladder disease include sharp pain in the upper right abdomen that comes on suddenly. This pain may remain in the upper right abdomen or radiate into the shoulders or back and may be accompanied by gas and bloating.

Sarah, whose husband had weight loss surgery with the Nicholson Clinic, had experienced severe abdominal pain and contacted Nicholson Clinic after it was determined she needed gallbladder surgery, she says “We were treated beautifully both times and are both on a road to being happy and healthy.”

“Stomach pain that continues and gets worse should never be ignored,” says Dr. Long. “It’s important to seek the appropriate care by a medical professional. In many cases stomach pain may not indicate anything serious at all, but there are some cases in which treatment and even minimally invasive surgical intervention may be necessary.”

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.

In addition to weight loss, Nicholson Clinic surgeons also perform minimally invasive laparoscopic gallbladder removal, hernia repair and hiatal hernia repair to cure acid reflux. Often coming across these issues with bariatric patients, Dr. Nicholson formed Abdominal Surgery Specialists, a part of the Nicholson Clinic to help patients live healthier and pain free.