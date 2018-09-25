PRESSURE MONITOR: AN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY TO MEASURE BLOOD PRESSURE ANYTIME AND ANYWHERE

What is meant by blood pressure?

Blood pressure or bp is the pressure that the circulating blood exerts on the walls of the blood vessels. Blood pressure is expressed in terms of systolic pressure over diastolic pressure.

Why is it necessary to have a digital blood pressure monitor?

A digital blood pressure monitor is absolutely necessary to survive today. Blood pressure is perhaps the most common health problem. To keep a constant and thorough check of your blood pressure at home or anywhere, you must have a blood pressure monitor. There are numerous portable and easy to use monitors available according to the need of the people.

What is a wrist blood pressure monitor?

Thanks to the progressing medical field, wrist blood pressure monitors are in great demand. A wrist blood pressure monitor can be used anywhere anytime. They are even capable of storing your blood pressure readings.

It is a cuff that adjusts itself on your wrist. A special easy to set up kit is provided with clear instructions. It measures blood pressure with just a click on the button and delivers the result within a minute. It alerts immediately if the monitor detects a slight difference.

Are the readings of the wrist blood pressure monitor accurate?

Wrist blood pressure monitors are sensitive to the position of your body. So, in order to get an accurate reading on the wrist monitor your arm and wrist must be at the level of your heart. But blood pressure measurements taken at the wrist are still less accurate because the wrist arteries are narrower than those of the upper arm.

However, for obese people, wrist blood pressure monitors are very useful as an arm cuff cannot be adjusted on their upper arm. In the case of breast cancer surgery, it is better to use wrist blood pressure monitors.

https://rebrand.ly/amazo1535f