Jetking Infotrain offers Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) Course

Jetking Infotrain has introduced certification course with core focus on information technology for the students who intend to pursue career in Networking Business.

Jetking Infotrain believes that the students can showcase their best work only through practical knowledge and live training, which is also the main focus for all their courses. The Curriculum for MCSA is planned in the way that will give students proper outlook of the field and will also teach them to go that extra mile to deliver and be the best what they are doing.

The course of MCSA is divided in 3 parts comprising (CBT) Computer-based techniques (digitization) ensures a better understanding of theoretical as well as practical sessions, Yoga, E-learning, Smartech, quiz, personality development, field visit. Also, students can avail hostel facilities, including 100 % job assurance.

Mr. Siddharth Bharwani Jetking Infotrain says, “The course will be taught using patented smart lab plus methodology, and it’s our own unique training methodology that allows students to take an innovative approach to their studies. The students will be assessed by the use of a modern assessment system to assess and certify our students which includes technical (online), practical and viva. The course will help you become either server administrator or system administrator”.

USPs:

Course duration: 3 months, 6 days/week, 2hours/day

Entry Requirements: Any graduate with working knowledge of Windows and a basic understanding of Networks.

How to apply: You can fill in the form to the right or simply walk-in to the nearest authorised Jetking learning center to know more about our course. Visit the center locator to locate the nearest center.

Alternatively, you can call us on our TOLL-FREE number 1800 209 4010 for any queries

About Jetking Infotrain

Jetking Infotrain was established in 1990, Jetking Infotrain Limited is computer hardware and networking training institute, which trains technical and non-technical students. Jetking has 100 centres spread across India.

Jetking provides courses like JCHNE+, and MNA+ which entails student’s education in the field of Computer Hardware and Networking. Other courses like CCNA and Network Security and Ethical Hacking are also provided to the students. Jetking, which has 100 cent across the country at present. The company provides training to nearly 35,000 students each year.

Jetking has been said to have plans to open centres in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Nigeria. Jetking centre successfully at Vikaspuri for the last 25 years and even today we still possess the same enthusiasm, freshness, energy, and motivation as 25 years back, the moment we started our Jetking centre.