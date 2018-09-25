From Paris To Alice Launches New Clothing Line

From Paris to Alice

Luxuria bvba | Zilverberklaan

Rijmenam | BE 0646 769 175

Tel: +32 471 477788

Email: hello@from-paris-to-alice.com

Belgium-based clothing designer Alice transforms designs into radiant pieces with her new collection of brands.

From Paris to Alice represents the best of online shopping in Belgium, with a unique collection of fashion clothing for women that are poised to transform the fashion industry. The uniqueness and passion of the brand demonstrates that every piece of clothing and accessory effectively aims to transform individuals with a sense of high-fashion and express themselves in versatile attire.

With a dynamic fashion industry that represents numerous brands around the world, it is a competitive industry to create a niche in. It is a massive industry that has fashion lovers from around the world carve out their own passion and inspiration of their choice of clothing. However, not every brand can meet the demands of high-fashion. And this is where From Paris to Alice is different. They offer a uniqueness, versatility and comfort that cannot be easily found with other brands.

From Paris to Alice is giving the fashion clothing industry a whole new feel. They are addressing the contemporary needs of fashion lovers, and their brand is more than just a clothing line.

From Paris to Alice caters to high-fashion lovers regardless of background and ethnicity. It is a unique combination of innovative creativity that makes it appealing to women of all ages. And it brings radiance to every piece of fashion clothing that women find easy to relate to.

Says Alice the founder and owner of ‘From Paris to Alice’, “We turn designs into radiant pieces that will make women feel more like themselves. Our brand is becoming recognized as high-fashion in the industry and we want to make our collection easily accessible to women anywhere in the world”.

She further notes, “Being in love with Paris, I scour most of the brands in Europe, and I know that you will fall in love with too”.

About Alice

Alice was born in Belgium and inherited a love of fashion and clothing from her mother and aunt. She has years of experience in the fashion industry and has her own collection of clothing and accessories for women to feel confident, radiant and beautiful. She loves Paris and has launched her brands in the City of Light. To share her passion and inspiration, you can visit her website for more information on https://www.from-paris-to-alice.com.