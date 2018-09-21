Storage Software Market worth $23.33 Billion by 2019

“Storage Software Market by Software (Storage Replication, Archiving, Software Defined Storage, and Others), End User, Deployment Type, Industry (Government, BFSI, and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2019”, defines the global storage software market based on various software, end user, deployment type, industry vertical with an in-depth analysis and market size forecast. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, and opportunities impacting it along with the adoption trends.

The global storage software market to grow from $15.11 billion to $23.33 billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 9.1%

The major drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges; and their impact have been briefly described in this report. The notable market players in this domain include EMC, IBM, NetApp, Huawei Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, Symantec, CA Technologies, and Oracle Corporation.

The report on the storage software market also provides in-depth analysis of the key players in solutions and services ecosystems with their profiles, recent developments, key issues, global adoption trends, opportunities in market, and future growth potential.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the global storage software market by region: North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA); by software: data protection and recovery, storage and device management, storage replication, archiving, storage virtualization, software defined storage, and storage infrastructure software; by end user – SMBs and Enterprises; by deployment type: on-premises and cloud; by industry vertical: telecom & IT, government, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

