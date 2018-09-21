Public Sector Outsourcing Market 2018 – 2025 : Industry Share, Forecast, Growth And Analysis Report

21 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Public Sector Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Sector Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Public Sector Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Aegis

Atos

CGI

CSC

Capgemini

Cisco System

Dell

Dibon

Fujitsu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Center Outsourcing

Network Outsourcing

Help Desk Outsourcing

Desktop Outsourcing

Outsourced Cloud Infrastructure Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Public Sector Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Public Sector Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Sector Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.