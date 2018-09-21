Netrika Consulting wins “The Most Successful Risk Consulting Company Award” at Business Sphere’s 15th Award Function

Netrika Consulting, a premier risk mitigation and Integrity Management company, has been recognised as the most successful Risk Consulting Company by Business Sphere in its 15th Award Function and Conclave held at Hotel Samrat in New Delhi.

Shri Vijay Goel, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistic & Implementation and Shri Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice &Empowerment who were present at the event as the chief guests gave away the awards to the recipients. The awards were conferred to a select few distinguished businessmen and Industrialists who have shown performance per excellence in their respective fields.

“We are extremely delighted for being recognised as the best in our chosen line of work. This award is an acknowledgement for all the good work we have been doing for our clients and for the national good. The award will serve as a key motivator as we strive to raise the bar in our performance and delivery of services to our clients’, said Mr Sanjay Kaushik, Managing Director, Netrika Consulting.