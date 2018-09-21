General Surgical Devices Market Size, share, and Growth Report 2018

According to the research report, General Surgical Devices Market was worth USD 0.91 billion in 2018 and estimated to reach USD 1.502 billion by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 10.20%.
The surgical device is a designed tool for performing specific actions of carrying out a particular task during a surgery or operation, like provide access for viewing it.
The rapid growth in general surgical devices market is primarily driven by the factors such as rising demand due to rising number of surgical procedures with rising prevalence & incidence of various chronic diseases accompanied by increasing ageing population. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for technologically advanced minimally invasive surgical procedures and rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgery is further expected to boost to the market growth during the forecast period.
General Surgical Devices Market Segmented by Type:
Callipers
Forceps
Suction Tubes
Scissors
Probes
Handles
Needle Holders
Speculums
Clamps
Distractors
Retractors
Tendon Strippers
Clips
Sutures
Catheters
Approximators
Others
Segmented, by Technology:
Electrosurgical Equipment
Wireless Surgical Equipment
Manual Surgical Equipment
Segmented, by End-User:
Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By End-Users
Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End-Users
Market Share Analysis, By End-Users
The following Key manufacturers are covered in this report:
The Major Competitors includes in this Market are, Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnsons And Johnsons, Conmed Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KLS Martin Group, Olympus Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Microline Surgicals, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Cook Medical Incorporated, and Teleflex Incorporated.
This Research Report Includes Six Regions, Namely:
North America General Surgical Devices Market
Europe General Surgical Devices Market
Asia Pacific General Surgical Devices Market
Latin America General Surgical Devices Market
MEA General Surgical Devices Market
