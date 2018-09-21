Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Gene Synthesis Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Chemical synthesis of DNA sequence representing one or more gene is known as gene synthesis. This process can be used for efficient synthesis of long stretches of natural and non-natural nucleic acid sequences, which are used for broadening the scope of biological experiments. Gene synthesis can be used to produce specific sequences of nucleotides, which are difficult to isolate from natural sources. Furthermore, it can synthesize entirely non-natural gene sequences as per the requirement of specific condition. The process is useful in developing genes with modified nucleotides or novel base pairs that will allow the expansion of the genetic code.

Gene synthesis market is gaining significant traction, owing to increasing demand for research activities such as recombinant DNA technology, heterologous gene expression, vaccine development, gene therapy, and molecular engineering. Development of large-scale low-cost methods of gene synthesis to facilitate relevant academic and commercial biological research is major factor fueling growth of the gene synthesis market. However, various challenges involved in gene synthesis include production of long stretches of nucleotide sequence, which can range from several hundred to thousand base pairs in length. Current solid-phase oligonucleotide synthesis technology is limited to the generation of oligonucleotides 200 nucleotides in length. These factors are estimated to negatively affect market growth, which in turn is restraining growth of the gene synthesis market.

Key Developments of Gene Synthesis Market

Market players are focused on developing and offering tailored and personalized biologics for treatment of various disease condition. Also, they are focused on providing products to research organization according to the requirement of the ongoing research studies. For instance, Genescript, global biotechnology research organization, provides premium antibodies for basic research to therapeutic antibody drug leads in both academic institutes and biotechnology companies. Manufacturers are engaged in developing new regents and kits for simplifying research procedures along with obtaining results in real-time. For instance, in 2012, Thermofischer, global life science company, launched three next generation GeneArt genetic engineering kits that allow molecular and synthetic biologists unprecedented speed, flexibility, precision, and efficiency for the seamless cloning, assembly, and editing of genetic material. Major manufacturers operating in gene synthesis market include Genescript, GeneArt (Thermofischer), IDT, DNA 2.0 (ATUM), OriGene, BBI, Genewiz, Eurofins Genomics, Gene Oracle, SBS Genetech, and Bio Basic.

