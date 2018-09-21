Europe Soft Tissue Repair Market is expected to reach USD 5.15 Million by 2023.

In the year 2018, Europe Soft Tissue Repair Market was valued at USD 3.56 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 5.15 Million at pace of 7.69% CAGR.

Soft tissue repairs comprises of ligaments, muscles, fibrous tissue, tendons, synovial membranes, and nervous tissue, which enable movement and support for bones and protect the organs in the human body. Soft tissue repair surgeries are performed with the help of various devices like sutures, anchors, grafts, and other devices. Tissue healing process is segregated into three stages like tissue repair, remodeling, and inflammation.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Soft Tissue Repair market is driven due to factors like increasing number of patients suffering from sports related injuries, growing awareness about soft tissue repair treatment among people, rising geriatric and obese population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, advancement of technology in medical sector, increasing demand for minimal invasive procedure, and introduction of advanced devices are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, high cost of treatment, and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Soft Tissue Repair Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Soft Tissue Repair market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the second largest market share in the Soft Tissue Repair Market due to rising geriatric population, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and well-established healthcare facilities are the driving factors in this region.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Soft Tissue Repair market are LifeCell Corporation, Organogenesis, C.R. Bard Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Covidien plc, Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, and Stryker Corporation.

