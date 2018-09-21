Europe Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market 2018 – 2023

Overview:

Histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACs) are the class of anti-cancer agents that play a vital role in epigenetic or non-epigenetic regulation, inducing cell cycle arrest, apoptosis, and cancer cell death. Histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACi) are promising treatments that have already demonstrated their potential for oncological applications, such as the detection, diagnosis and prognosis of cancer.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Market is driven due to factors like rising prevalence of cancer diseases, increasing demand for cancer treatment, growing awareness about availability of cancer diagnosis and treatments among people, and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, advancement of technologies in cancer treatments, increasing investments for R&D activities by private and government organizations, and introduction of novel drugs and treatment techniques for cancer is expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of cancer treatments and stringent government policies are expected to decline the growth rate for Europe Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the second largest market in Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors market which is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe market are Celgene, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Celleron Therapeutics, Envivo Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Merck & Co., and Pfizer.

