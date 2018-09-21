Electric AC Motors Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Electric AC Motors Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Electric AC Motors Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Electric AC Motors.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Electric AC Motors Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Electric AC Motors Market are Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Johnson Electric, Ametek Inc., Asmo Co. Ltd., Baldor Electric Company Inc. and Others.. According to report the global electric AC motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global electric AC motors market covers segments such as type, voltage, and end use. The type segments include induction AC motors, and synchronous AC motors. On the basis of voltage, the global electric AC motors market is categorized into fractional HP output and integral HP output. Furthermore, on the basis of end use the electric AC motors market is segmented as household appliances, HVAC equipment, aerospace & transportation, motor vehicles, industrial machinery and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global electric AC motors market such as, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Johnson Electric, Ametek Inc., Asmo Co. Ltd., Baldor Electric Company Inc. and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global electric AC motors market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of electric AC motors market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the electric AC motors market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the electric AC motors market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

