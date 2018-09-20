One of the best SportsTex Kinesiology Tapes, house brand of ATEX

When properly applied, it will lift the skin to create increased circulation of blood, lymph, and tissue fluids which results in faster relief of muscle and joint pain. Thus, results in faster recovery from the overall injury, giving support and stability to your joints and muscles without affecting circulation and range of motion.

It is designed to mimic the human skin in both thickness and elasticity to allow a wide range of mobility and flexibility without restricting your body movements. Both medical and sport professionals use SportsTex tape for therapeutic purposes to treat and prevent musculoskeletal and sports injuries and any inflammatory conditions.

SportsTex, is a premium kinesiology therapeutic tape, it offers all of the therapeutic benefits and can be applied in a variety of methods. SportsTex Tapes are very flexible and adjustable to suit your needs. SportsTex Tapes can be used by physical therapists, athletic trainers, occupational therapists, physicians, to decrease muscle pains and improve movement and performance.

ATEX the maker and owner of SportsTex only use best material in the production of our premium quality tapes. SportsTex tape are also exported to Europe, Asia, North America and Latin America.

All produced in Korea

SportsTex Kinesiology tape is made of 97% cotton fabric and which is designed to be the same thickness and elasticity of the skin. This premium quality cotton fabric makes the tape breathable and comfortable to wear. SportsTex Tapes are latex free and water resistant. spiral tape Korea

ATEX Power Spiral Tape

• Size: A(3×4-3mm), B(3×4-4mm), C(5×6-4mm)

• Quantity: 20 sheets/box

• Colors: Beige

Description

SPIRAL TAPE provides pain relief based on a balancing therapy of Oriental Medicine, which controls the tension and relaxation of the whole body by attaching grid like cross tapes on acupoints. When properly applied, it cures the discomfort of human body and activates physical energy. Athletic design tape Korea

SportsTex Classic Eco-case(A-450)

• Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )

• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige, Red, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, White, Green and design patterns.

Re-usable, Re-windable Eco-case, best selling dispenser case. It comes with your first tape roll. You can re-use this convenient dispenser case for many times and save money by refilling with our cheaper Refill Rolls. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant(You can sweat, shower, or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.