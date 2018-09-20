Connect Net Champs Edition 2: Intra-School Competition staged its 16th edition at Shri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh.

Winners were Ayush & Ritik from 10th Standard.

The award winning Campaign at International Operator’s Conference, Lisbon, and Connect Net Champs is raising awareness on cyber security amongst students, parents and teachers by associating with schools across Punjab.

Edition 2 of Connect Net Champs – a program that addresses Internet Security among school students – kicked off its 16th session on Cyber Security at Shri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh.

The session included a thrilling Quiz contest for students. Two candidates were shortlisted for the next round from the school.

In an interactive session with the expert, children at the school learnt various nuances of the internet world. Topics of discussion included the potential risks related to internet and how to avoid these, exposure to inappropriate material, harassment and bullying, physical molestation, legal and financial, viruses and hackers. Additionally, important guidelines were imparted on how children can avoid online risks, rules for online safety, and how to be a smart internet user.

About Net Champs

Net Champs is a program to engage children with the purpose of educating them on the nuances of the World Wide Web and how to utilize their potential with information available just a click away. The program is structured in three very interesting tiers; First round is the school round, followed by the second round which is the city round and the third round is the Grand finale. In each round, there are exciting prizes to be won. This year, Connect Broadband is in search of a ‘Net Champ’ via conducting a Chandigarh-Punjab wide mega contest.

About CONNECT

CONNECT is a PAN India ISP Licensee with market leadership in Punjab Telecom Circle, which consists of Punjab, the Union Territory of Chandigarh and Panchkula. The Company also provides a full gamut of telecommunication services, which includes voice telephony, both Wire line and fixed wireless, Internet services, broadband data services and a range of value added service viz., Centrex, leased lines, voice mail and video conferencing. Connect has recently expanded its coverage footprint with launch of data services in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh

CONNECT also provides Wireless Broadband service across Punjab. Offering high speed internet through a wireless medium, CONNECT Wireless Broadband enables users to access internet through their Laptops, PCs, Tablets, Wi-Fi enabled phones in the wireless vicinity & FTTH which is a Broadband telecommunications system based on fiber-optic cables and associated optical electronics. The technology reaches the boundary of the living space, such as a box on the outside wall of a home. Quadruple play of high-speed broadband, high-definition video, unlimited ‘anywhere’ telephony, and real-time surveillance are a few key take-always for users.