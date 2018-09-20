3D Wall Murals – A Game Changer in the Interior Décor

(Edinburgh, United Kingdom, September 20, 2018) – Print-Services.com, a well-known UK-based printing company has launched a new line of 3D wall murals that significantly change the interior decor. Unlike the conventional ones, the new line of 3D wall murals can be printed both on vinyl-covered paper and on a convenient, removable peel and stick paper. New wallpapers created using Latex printing technology are scratch- and water-resistant, visually expand the room and form unusual patterns, which resemble decorations made of plasterboard.

UK-based manufacturer of wall décor art Print-Srvices.com that has been on the market for over 10 years has launched an innovative line of 3D wallpapers, capable of creating unique design in the room. The new product significantly differs from the conventional wallpapers. Latex printing technology used in manufacturing process of these wall murals makes them capable of withstanding harsh influences of elements, such as direct sunlight without fading. Apart from that, they can significantly change the interior, making it roomier and more peculiar due to 3D element. This line gives interior designers and renovation specialist a possibility to apply affordable and uncommon solution in creation of modern interior décor.

According to company’s printing specialist James Kellers, new line of 3D wallpapers is primarily aimed at homeowners, as the new design allows easy installation without the help of a specialist. New wall murals come in two types, one requiring glue and the other self-adhesive, made in compliance with Peel and Stick technology. The second type of 3D wall murals is removable and can be installed on any smooth surface, including bookcases, glass doors, and windows, apart from the walls of the room.

Innovative 3D mall murals’ line can be considered a game changer in terms of interior décor not only for houses and apartments, but also for offices and various workplaces. This cost effective solution can be used in creation of unique interior décor in offices, bars, restaurants, theaters, and a wide row of other establishments. As opposed to expensive artistic molding, 3D wallpapers do not require additional space, while preserving the same visual effect of various 3D shapes. The new line has already gained popularity and has a great chance at becoming the new prevailing trend in modern interior décor.