Polymer Solar Cells Market Poised to Register a 21.5% CAGR by 2027

According to the latest research report on “Polymer Solar Cells: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” by Future Market Insights, the global polymer solar cells market is expected to witness exponential growth during the assessment period. This research publication focuses on the forecasts on global and regional markets by tracking the impact of restraints, drivers, trends and challenges on the global polymer solar cells market. It also includes introductory analysis on the “global photovoltaic solar cells market”. This research report also studies several opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers/distributors of the polymer solar cells market across key regions of North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). An in-depth market segmentation of the polymer solar cells market assists to estimate the volume and value projections for a period of ten years, from 2017-2027.

Global Polymer Solar Cells Market: Forecast

Analysis of Future Market Insights points out to a huge growth of the polymer solar cells market during the assessment period of 2017-2027. According to the global research report on polymer solar cells, the global market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 296.3 Mn from a market evaluation of US$ 34.5 Mn in 2016 with a boosting CAGR of 21.5% throughout the period of assessment.

Global Polymer Solar Cells Market: Dynamics Impacting the Global Market

The main aspects boosting the growth of the global polymer solar cells market is the development of the electronics and electrical industry, rising demand for sources of renewable energy, increasing government support and initiatives, increasing construction activities associated with green buildings along with expanding automobile and the construction industries. Various trends are discussed in the research study, which have an indirect impact on the market’s growth, to name a few, the enhancement of manufacturing techniques of polymer solar cells (which reduce costs and enhance performance), development of electronic devices, improvement in the energy payback time with respect to both finance and energy, focusing on development of new material in order to make photovoltaics as the best alternative to organic fuels, development of new plastic solar cells to minimize energy loss and increasing the life span of organic solar photovoltaic cells. However the global polymer solar cells market is not without of challenges. High dependency on fossil fuels, high fluctuations in the prices of oil and gas, comparatively less power conversion capacity, higher dependency on hydroelectricity, low stability and strength, availability of alternatives and limited operational life of organic solar cells might pose restraint to the growth of the global polymer solar cells market.

Global Polymer Solar Cells Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global solar cells market is segmented by junction type (single layer, bilayer, bulk heterojunction, multi junction and others), by technique (printing technique, coating technique), by application (BIPV consumer electronics, automotive, defense and emergency and others) and by region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa).

By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is anticipated to dominate the global polymer cells market with respect to high market share during the forecast period. This region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.6% throughout the period of assessment 2017-2027. The main contributor is China, which shows high potential and is the fastest growing country with a high CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period. North America, Japan and Western Europe also poised to show significant growth in the coming years

By product type, the multi-junction segment is expected to grow at a higher pace than any other segments during the assessment period. However, the bulk heterojunction segment is estimated to show higher market share thus leading the global polymer solar cells market

By technique, the printing segment is expected to show a high market share and high growth rate than the coating segment, to reach a value a little under US$ 240 Mn and is poised to register a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period

With respect to the application category, the BIPV segment is poised to grow at the highest rate to register a CAGR of 23.3% during the assessment period. It is also anticipated to witness high market share, thus leading the global polymer solar cells market by application

Global Polymer Solar Cells Market: Competition Analysis

The global polymer solar cells market has included several key players involved in the manufacturing and supply of polymer solar cells. The report has profiled companies such as Heliatek GmbH, InfinityPV ApS, BELECTRIC OPV GmbH (OPVIUS GmbH), SUNEW, Solarmer Energy, Inc., Armor Group, Solvay S.A., Eight19 Ltd., SolarWindow Technologies, Inc., and Raynergy Tek Incorporation.