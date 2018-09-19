Piezoelectric Devices Market 2018- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, and Growth Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

Piezoelectricity can be defined as ability of certain materials to generate an electric charge in response to mechanical stress. These materials are classified on the basis of crystals and ceramics and plays very vital role in the electric generation and energy harvesting. The global Piezoelectric Device Market has been valued at US high billion which is expected to grow at US high billion by the end of forecasted period with CAGR

Many industries such as Oil and Gas, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, and Energy & Utilities are adopting piezoelectric devices to save costs and meet the requirements of specific applications. Piezoelectric actuators provide with benefits in terms of speed, size, reliability, resolution and vacuum compatibility. Various other applications of piezoelectric actuators include in healthcare industry for micro-actuator medical tools for invasive surgery, and in automobile sector as micro-gripper to manufacture high-temperature diesel injector valves. These are the key factors driving the growth of piezoelectric devices market.

Piezoelectric Devices Global Market Key Players Analyzed in Report:

The prominent players in the Piezoelectric Devices market are Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), PI (Germany),Piezosystem Jena (Germany), Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany), Mad City Labs, Inc. (U.S.), APC International, Ltd. (U.S.), CeramTec (Germany), Noliac A/S (Denmark), Piezo Systems, Inc. (U.S.), among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Piezoelectric Devices market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application: Sensors, Transducers, Energy harvesting, Motors and High voltage actuators.

Segmentation by Vertical: Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Medical & Healthcare, Communication among others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of piezoelectric device with the market share of high%. The main factor which is driving the market of piezoelectric device is high investment in R&D and increase in the application areas of the piezoelectric devices. Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric device market has been valued at US high billion which will grow at CAGR of high% during forecasted period. Europe stands as the second biggest market for the piezoelectric device with the market share of high%. North America accounts for the XX% of market share which has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015.

Industry News:

In February 2016, Morgan Advanced Materials announced the launch of piezoelectric transducers used in ring laser gyroscopes.

In September 2015, Morgan Advanced Materials announced the launch of new high-accuracy sensors for the oil & gas extraction sector by using piezoelectric materials.

The reports also cover brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East& Africa

The report for Global Piezoelectric Devices Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

