Innovative Price Guide Tool Shows Machinist Market Value of Used Machines

(September 12, 2018) – With the current rapid technology advancements in the machine industry, manufacturers across the U.S. are constantly upgrading to the newest and highest quality machines. Upgrading to new machines means manufacturers are often inundated with used machines with no place to store them. CNC Machines has created a free solution that helps manufacturers make room for new machines by selling used CNC Machines using the CNCMachines.com Price Guide tool.

The online pricing tool works much like Zillow or Zestimate, giving manufacturers a guide to sell their used machines for a fair market value. CNC Machines is excited to launch the new CNCMachines.com Price Guide tool at the IMTS 2018 show in Chicago at the McCormick Place September 10-15.

“In this time of rebuilding American manufacturing, we need innovative tools like CNCMachines.com to help U.S. manufacturers and machinist get the highest quality equipment in order to succeed in this market,” said Curt Doherty, CEO of CNC Machines. “In terms of used CNC Machines, I choose to focus on transparency to help machine shops and manufacturers sell their used machines for the best price.”

Although the launch is independent of the IMTS 2018 show, CNC Machines finds it a perfect opportunity to get feedback from manufacturers so that CNC Machines can continue to improve the quality and performance of CNCMachines.com. A CNC Machine dealer veteran with 25 years of experience greatly contributed his knowledge of the industry to help develop CNCMachines.com

The mission and main goal of CNCMachines.com is to help American machinist and manufacturers grow. Doherty believes this tool will help grow the industry and provide more opportunities, jobs and ROI without the huge overhead, as well as helping manufacturers get the most value for their used CNC Machines.

The price guide tool is available right now at CNCMachines.com and any feedback or ideas to help improve the price guide tool is greatly encouraged.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jonathan Alonso

Jonathan@cncmachines.com